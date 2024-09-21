  • Services

Fine Gael select John Naughten and Dympna Daly-Finn to contest Roscommon-Galway Constituency in General Election

Roscommon Councillor John Naughten and Dympna Daly-Finn have been selected by Fine Gael to represent the party in the Roscommon-Galway constituency at the next General Election.

Party members selected Cllr Naughten, brother of outdoing TD Denis and North Roscommnon party member Ms Daly-Finn at a convention held in the Abbey Hotel, Roscommon last night which was chaired by Maria Walsh MEP.


Four Candidates were seeking nomination to run for Fine Gael, they were Ballinasloe Councillor Alan Harney, Councillor Naughten, Ms Daly-Finn and Senator Aisling Dolan.

Roscommon/Galway is a three seat constituency – and Sinn Fein’s Clare Kerrane and Independent Ireland’s Michael Fitzmaurice will be looking to retain their seats.

Fine Gael have now chosen 63 General Election candidates in 39 constituencies.

