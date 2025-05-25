  • Services

Fine Gael Councillor encourages Men's Sheds to apply for funding following announcement by department

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local Fine Gael councillor has said Men’s Sheds in Galway should apply for additional funding following an announcement by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The announcement was made on Friday by Minister Dara Calleary, and Minister of State Jerry Buttimer who jointly announced a funding package to support Men’s Sheds across the country.

The funding contribution for this year, together with funding provided by the department last year, will enable the Irish Men’s Sheds Association to distribute up to €1 million in supports to their members with grants of up to €3,000 available.

This has been welcomed by Councillor Eddie Hoare who is encouraging eligible sheds to apply and get funding to help with their operational costs.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News this morning, Councillor Hoare said that Men’s Sheds play a key role in the fabric of communities across the city and county.

