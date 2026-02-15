Fine Gael conference hears from people with disabilities on accessibility and inclusion

Fine Gael turned the focus on people with disabilities, advocates and carers when the party held its first Disability Network Conference in Galway on Saturday – discussing the issues facing people with disabilities in Ireland and to outline their experiences.

Tánaiste Simon Harris and Minister for Disability Emer Higgins, along with advocates and activists in the disability sector, heard from and engaged with people with disabilities who led the conversation.

The party said that voices and lived experiences of people with disabilities and advocates were at the heart of the event, and the conference was co-designed and co-led with people with disabilities.

“This conference is about listening to the lived experiences of people with disabilities, their families, carers and advocates, and ensuring those voices shape the decisions we make,” said Simon Harris.

“Accessibility and inclusion are not optional extras; they are fundamental to a fair democracy, a strong workforce and a society that values participation from everyone.

“We ensured the largest ever investment in disability services in Budget 2026, boosting supports across education, independent living and participation so more people can thrive in their communities. But there is always more to do.

“Our responsibility as a Government is to translate lived experience into action, whether it is in education, in employment, or in public life and to do this so that people with disabilities can participate fully and equally in our society,” he added.

Minister of State with special responsibility for Disability, Emer Higgins said that disability was part of everyday life for so many people and families, and that reality had to be reflected in how decisions are made.

“This year’s Budget supports that commitment, with a record investment of €3.8 billion for disability services, a 20% increase compared to the previous year,” she said.

“The depth and quality of this discussion reflects the seriousness with which Fine Gael is approaching disability, and I am fully committed to doing everything I can to support that work and to ensure that lived experience continues to shape what happens next,” she added.

Pictured: Tánaiste and Party Leader Simon Harris, Ministers Hildegarde Naughton, Emer Higgins and Alan Dillon, and Senator Sean Kyne speaking to the media at the Fine Gael Disability Network conference in Galway. Photo: XPOSURE / Mike Shaughnessy.