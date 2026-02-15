Fine Gael conference hears from people with disabilities on accessibility and inclusion

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Fine Gael turned the focus on people with disabilities, advocates and carers when the party held its first Disability Network Conference in Galway on Saturday – discussing the issues facing people with disabilities in Ireland and to outline their experiences.
Tánaiste Simon Harris and Minister for Disability Emer Higgins, along with advocates and activists in the disability sector, heard from and engaged with people with disabilities who led the conversation.
The party said that voices and lived experiences of people with disabilities and advocates were at the heart of the event, and the conference was co-designed and co-led with people with disabilities.
“This conference is about listening to the lived experiences of people with disabilities, their families, carers and advocates, and ensuring those voices shape the decisions we make,” said Simon Harris.
“Accessibility and inclusion are not optional extras; they are fundamental to a fair democracy, a strong workforce and a society that values participation from everyone.
“We ensured the largest ever investment in disability services in Budget 2026, boosting supports across education, independent living and participation so more people can thrive in their communities. But there is always more to do.
“Our responsibility as a Government is to translate lived experience into action, whether it is in education, in employment, or in public life and to do this so that people with disabilities can participate fully and equally in our society,” he added.
Minister of State with special responsibility for Disability, Emer Higgins said that disability was part of everyday life for so many people and families, and that reality had to be reflected in how decisions are made.
“This year’s Budget supports that commitment, with a record investment of €3.8 billion for disability services, a 20% increase compared to the previous year,” she said.
“The depth and quality of this discussion reflects the seriousness with which Fine Gael is approaching disability, and I am fully committed to doing everything I can to support that work and to ensure that lived experience continues to shape what happens next,” she added.
Pictured: Tánaiste and Party Leader Simon Harris, Ministers Hildegarde Naughton, Emer Higgins and Alan Dillon, and Senator Sean Kyne speaking to the media at the Fine Gael Disability Network conference in Galway. Photo: XPOSURE / Mike Shaughnessy.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Driver hit 206km/h before dumping his car in farmyard
An apprentice electrician caught travelling at lightning speed on the motorway near Ballinasloe a...
Kiltevna native sees her Norwegian-born son set Olympic record on the slopes
The son of a Galway mother – making history this week as just the second man to ever compete in t...
Team reveals latest update on excavation at Tuam Mother and Baby Home
A further 22 sets of infant remains have been discovered as part of the ongoing excavation at the...
Judge ‘horrified’ at man walkingdown street with samurai sword
By Ronan Judge A Judge has said she was "horrified" that a man would walk down a busy street i...
Galway GAA launches Muintir na Gaillimhe 2026 Business Partnership Programme
Galway GAA is tapping into the city and county’s business community in an effort to maximise supp...
Teenager refused bail over string of violent incidents
By Ronan Judge A teenager accused of involvement in a number of violent incidents in Galway Ci...
Film groups ‘must be kept in the picture’ when Pálás reopens
By Avril Horan LOCAL film organisations such as the Galway Film Fleadh, the Galway Film Societ...
Teen drove wrong way around a roundabout
A Ballinasloe teenager who drove the wrong way around a roundabout was fortunate not to have caus...
24-year-old accused of involvement in drugs distribution
By Ronan Judge A 24-year-old man accused of enhancing the activity of a criminal organisation ...