Fine Gael announce their six candidates to run in City Local Elections

Fine Gael has announced the six candidates that will run in the City Local Elections next year.

The six candidates were confirmed at a selection convention held last night in the Menlo Park Hotel and was chaired by Senator Martin Conway and attended by Minister Hildegarde Naughton, Senator Sean Kyne as well as Mayor of Galway City Cllr Eddie Hoare, Cllr Clodagh Higgins, and Cllr Frank Fahy.





Former Galway West Fine Gael TD’s Padraic McCormack and Brian Walsh were also in attendance.

In Galway City Centre Ward, Mayor of Galway City Cllr Eddie Hoare and former Mayor Cllr Frank Fahy were both selected to run again next June.

In the Galway City Centre West Ward, former Mayor Cllr Clodagh Higgins was selected to contest the elections where she will be joined by Asraf Chowdhury who has been living in Galway for the past twenty years and is a prominent member of the Bangladeshi community.

This is a historic first as he is the first member of the Bangladeshi community to stand for Fine Gael in Galway City.

In the Galway City Centre East Ward, Shane Forde and Aisling Keogh who are both well-known active community workers, including strong involvement with St. James’ GAA club and Connacht Hockey respectively, were both selected to run.

In conclusion, Senator Martin Conway complimented the organisation in Galway and said that it was great to see a buzz in the room and a full house with such excellent candidates, and he added that he expected that Fine Gael will have stronger representation on Galway City Council after the next local elections.

Meanwhile, the convention that was due to take place today to announce the candidates for the Oranmore/Athenry electoral area of Galway County Council has been postponed to a later date. Galway Bay FM News understands that no new date has been confirmed but it is expected that it will happen as soon as possible.

