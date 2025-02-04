Fine Gael and Fianna Fail to look at replacement councillors in Gort/Kinvara and Loughrea for newly elected senators

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Strengthening local democracy, streamlining the importation of honeybees into Ireland, and a complete redesign of how we tackle bovine tuberculosis.

Just some of the top priorities of Galway’s newest Senators – former Fianna Fail Loughrea Councillor Shane Curley, and former Fine Gael Gort/Kinvara Councillor PJ Murphy.

Both their seats on Galway County Council will now have to be filled by co-option – but who will take those seats will be a party decision over the coming days or possibly weeks.

Senator Curley – a teacher by trade – told John Morley his top priorities are improvements in education, as well as giving more decision making power to local authorities and councillors.

Meanwhile, Senator PJ Murphy – who is a bee farmer with a background in cattle – told John Morley his top priorities include making it easier to import honeybees into Ireland.

He also said improvements in how we tackle Bovine tuberculosis are vital.