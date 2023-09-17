  • Services

Financiers of the proposed Wind Farm in Connemara visit site

Published:

Financiers of the proposed Wind Farm in Connemara visit site
The financiers for the proposed offshore Wind Farm at the Sceirde Rocks – 9 miles into the Atlantic – visited Connemara this week for a first-hand view of the location from the shoreline at Carna.

Meanwhile, the developers say the proposed project will be the most efficient wind farm in Europe.


The proposed 430-megawatt wind-powered station at Sceirde Rocks will cost a million million euros.

The Ontario Teachers Union in Canada and the developers, Corio Generation, are jointly putting in the money.

Officials from both groups viewed the rocks 9 miles into the Atlantic from Muigh Inis and Emigrants Centre in Carna.

They also visited Rosaveal where they saw ongoing developments at the harbour which is likely to be an onshore base for some of the Sceirde Windfarm work.

The Ontario Teachers Union has other investments in Ireland and Europe. A company manager said in Carna that the Sceirde Wind Project is very much in keeping with both the commercial and wider social obligations of the Teachers’ Union in alleviating the effects of climate change.

A spokesman for the developers, Corio Generation, said that Sceirde Rocks would probably be the most efficient wind farm in Europe as studies showed the wind conditions are ideal in that area.

Máirtín Ó Catháin for Galway Bay Fm in Connemara.

