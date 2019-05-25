FINAL TALLY: McDonnell set to top poll in City East

With all boxes tallied in Galway City East, sitting Independent councillor Declan McDonnell looks set to top the poll with almost 15% of first preferences.

Fianna Fáil’s Alan Cheevers is on course to take the second of six seats with just under 13% of the vote, while Cllr Terry O’Flaherty (Ind) is in third place with over 12.5% of the vote.

Sitting Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael John Crowe is polling at 10% with all 29 boxes tallied, with Independent councillor Noel Larkin not far behind on 9.3%.

Sinn Féin’s Cllr Mairéad Farrell and Fine Gael’s Cllr John Walsh look set to do battle for the sixth and final seat, on 7.1% and 6.3% respectively.

Still in contention, though, is the Social Democrats’ Owen Hanley on 5.8% and the Green’s Claire Hillery on 5% – with all eyes on the transfers to determine which candidate on the left will emerge as front-runner.

Ballot papers for the East Ward have now left Leisureland to be transferred to the Westside Resource Centre where the first count will get underway shortly.