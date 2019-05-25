FINAL TALLY: Broderick set to top poll in Ballinasloe

The completed Ballinasloe tally shows that Timmy Broderick (Ind) will top the poll on more than 2,300 first preferences followed by Fianna Fáil’s Michael Connolly.

But the main talking point is the performance of the two candidates in the new part of the Ballinasloe area around Glenamaddy and Williamstown which had previously been in the Tuam area before last year’s boundary revision.

Fine Gael’s Peter Keaveney and independent Declan Geraghty are set for success in this six-seater which is a major achievement on their part.

Both candidates said that during their campaign that they encouraged the public to keep their votes local and it proved successful.

It was thought unlikely that there would be two seats on that end of the electoral area but they defied the odds in that regard.

It is expected that Sinn Féin’s Dermot Connolly will take the fifth seat with the Fine Gael pair of Aidan Donohue and Michael Finnerty along with independent environmental campaigner Aisling Dolan in Ballinasloe vying for the last seat.

At the moment in Leisureland, the Loughrea boxes are all opened and the tally is ongoing. The opening of the Tuam boxes has also commenced.