Final refusal for upgrades at Aran Islands Hotel on Inis Mór

Final refusal has been given for upgrade plans at the Aran Islands Hotel on Inis Mór.

Earlier this year, county planners approved plans to replace the existing marquee function room with a permanent structure.

The existing marquee doesn’t have planning permission but is statute barred – meaning no enforcement action can be taken against it.

It’s described as vital to the viability of the hotel, which argues the new structure would enhance its offering while reducing the visual and noise impact of the marquee.

After county planners approved the plans with a hefty number of conditions, a local resident took an appeal to An Coimisiún Pleanála.

The higher planning body has now over-ruled its own inspector, who also recommended final approval be given.

The board held the design and scale would have a negative impact on the wider landscape, and also identified concerns relating to wastewater.

