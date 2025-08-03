Final refusal for steel container coffee shop in Dunmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

It seems to be the end of the road for an unauthorised steel container coffee shop in Dunmore.

An Coimisiún Pleanála has now refused permission on appeal.

The unauthorised development is located on the grounds of the Applegreen filling station in the town.

It’s built from shipping containers that are stacked three high and rise above the forecourt canopy.

It was developed without any planning application or approval, and county planners later refused permission for retention.

Brian Egan then took an appeal to An Coimisiún Pleanála, which has also now refused permission.

Of note though, is that the higher planning board’s sole reason for refusal was the potential impact on the environment.

By comparison, county planners originally refused permission on a wide range of grounds, ranging from traffic hazards and its design and scale, to impact on nearby properties and the local environment.