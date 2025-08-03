  • Services

Services

Final refusal for steel container coffee shop in Dunmore

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Final refusal for steel container coffee shop in Dunmore
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

It seems to be the end of the road for an unauthorised steel container coffee shop in Dunmore.

An Coimisiún Pleanála has now refused permission on appeal.

The unauthorised development is located on the grounds of the Applegreen filling station in the town.

It’s built from shipping containers that are stacked three high and rise above the forecourt canopy.

It was developed without any planning application or approval, and county planners later refused permission for retention.

Brian Egan then took an appeal to An Coimisiún Pleanála, which has also now refused permission.

Of note though, is that the higher planning board’s sole reason for refusal was the potential impact on the environment.

By comparison, county planners originally refused permission on a wide range of grounds, ranging from traffic hazards and its design and scale, to impact on nearby properties and the local environment.

 

 

More like this:
no_space
Galway Lotto Player scoops over €60,000 in last night's draw

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway player has won over €60,000 after matching 5...

no_space
Two Galway charities presented with proceeds from Cathaoirleach’s Ball

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Galway charities have been presented with the pro...

no_space
Galway City Council issues Status Yellow Wind and Rain Warning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFollowing on from Met Éireann’s status warning yester...

no_space
Galway arts groups share state funding

A total of 28 artists and arts organisations across Galway city and county are to share a slice o...

no_space
Druid reflects on first half century of dramatic success

Fresh from the unqualified success of their Galway Arts Festival double bill, Druid founder Garry...

no_space
Dunmore set for ten days of festive craic with programme of almost 100 events

The heart of North Galway is set to come alive once again this weekend as the 51st Dunmore Annual...

no_space
Two Galway healthy food initiatives backed with funding by Safefood

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo healthy food initiatives in Galway are being back...

no_space
Claregalway Castle to host unique cultural event tomorrow evening

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe historic medieval Claregalway Castle is to host a...

no_space
Galway Senator thanks supporters with party after fifth successive election victory

The five-in-a-row is an achievement worth celebrating in any facet of life – which was why Galway...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up