This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A fresh attempt to build new apartment blocks at Newcastle Road has been rejected by An Bord Pleanála.

It’s the second time Shawder Ltd has attempted to demolish 99 Upper Newcastle Road and replace it with two blocks.

This latest attempt saw the original plans scaled back from 18 to 15 apartments.

But in refusing the latest plans, An Bord Pleanála said it would be “substandard” in design, and would not meet sunlight regulations.

