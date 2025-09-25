Final refusal for plans to refurbish Mayfly Inn in Oughterard

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Coimisiún Pleanála has given a final refusal to plans to refurbish and expand a well-known closed pub in Oughterard.

County planners originally approved plans earlier this year for works at the former Mayfly Inn at Main Street.

The vision led by Platinum Edge Investments Ltd was for a public bar and guesthouse, offering 19 beds.

Enabling that would have required the partial demolition of the existing building, changes to the shopfront, and a new three storey extension at the back.

Two local businesses had objected to the plans, and after county planners gave the go ahead, they took an appeal to the higher planning body.

Both said they welcome the plans to redevelop the former Mayfly Inn – but were less happy about the expansion plans.

Among the issues raised were potential excessive development and lack of consultation with adjoining businesses on the impact.

An Coimisiún Pleanála has now refused permission – the reason being the lack of a transport management plan to offset the lack of car parking.

They also identified a range of other potential issues, but didn’t pursue them because the primary reason was so substantive.

