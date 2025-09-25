  • Services

Services

Final refusal for plans to refurbish Mayfly Inn in Oughterard

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Final refusal for plans to refurbish Mayfly Inn in Oughterard
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Coimisiún Pleanála has given a final refusal to plans to refurbish and expand a well-known closed pub in Oughterard.

County planners originally approved plans earlier this year for works at the former Mayfly Inn at Main Street.

The vision led by Platinum Edge Investments Ltd was for a public bar and guesthouse, offering 19 beds.

Enabling that would have required the partial demolition of the existing building, changes to the shopfront, and a new three storey extension at the back.

Two local businesses had objected to the plans, and after county planners gave the go ahead, they took an appeal to the higher planning body.

Both said they welcome the plans to redevelop the former Mayfly Inn – but were less happy about the expansion plans.

Among the issues raised were potential excessive development and lack of consultation with adjoining businesses on the impact.

An Coimisiún Pleanála has now refused permission – the reason being the lack of a transport management plan to offset the lack of car parking.

They also identified a range of other potential issues, but didn’t pursue them because the primary reason was so substantive.

322536

More like this:
no_space
Galway tech duo secure $500k funding and place on prestigious US accelerator

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPhoto: L to R: Robert Cormican (CTO, Forge Robotics),...

no_space
Gardaí detect cases of heroin, cannabis and knife possession at city stations

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí have detected a number of people in possession...

no_space
University of Galway appoints new sean-nós singer-in-residence

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity of Galway has appointed a new sean-nós sin...

no_space
Galway public invited to share feedback on recent trial of Code of Conduct for buskers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPeople are being asked to share feedback on the recen...

no_space
Plans lodged for major low-carbon energy centre in Doughiska

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlanning permission is being sought for a major energ...

no_space
Galway public hospitals dumped almost €1m of expired drugs since 2020

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe HSE has dumped almost €1m worth of expired drugs ...

no_space
Loughrea event to hear stories from Occupied West Bank

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn event taking place in Loughrea tonight will hear s...

no_space
Communities united in climbing hills for Hugh

This weekend will see a group of enthusiastic cyclists set out from Craughwell to Gweedore – trac...

no_space
Sarsfields survive a titanic struggle against Castlegar

Castlegar 2-24  Sarsfields 1-31 (After extra time) By Kevin Horgan at Kenny Park IN a...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up