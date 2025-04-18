Final refusal for new housing estate in Claregalway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A final refusal has been given to plans for a new housing estate in Claregalway.

Valcris Ltd has planned to build 64 homes at a site at Droim na Gaoithe, behind the Lidl supermarket under construction.

The vision was for a mix of townhouses, duplexes and apartments across 7 blocks, with primary access through Lakeview.

But county planners refused permission last year for several reasons.

They included the developer not having access to some necessary lands, potential road traffic issues, flood risks, and potential impact on conservation sites.

The developer then took an appeal with An Bord Pleanala – but has now been turned down.

While the board didn’t agree with several of the core arguments behind the original refusal by county planners, it did identify two factors that necessitated refusal.

They are potential flood risks, and potential impact on the Lough Corrib Special Area of Conservation.