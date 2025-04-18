  • Services

Services

Final refusal for new housing estate in Claregalway

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Final refusal for new housing estate in Claregalway
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A final refusal has been given to plans for a new housing estate in Claregalway.

Valcris Ltd has planned to build 64 homes at a site at Droim na Gaoithe, behind the Lidl supermarket under construction.

The vision was for a mix of townhouses, duplexes and apartments across 7 blocks, with primary access through Lakeview.

But county planners refused permission last year for several reasons.

They included the developer not having access to some necessary lands, potential road traffic issues, flood risks, and potential impact on conservation sites.

The developer then took an appeal with An Bord Pleanala – but has now been turned down.

While the board didn’t agree with several of the core arguments behind the original refusal by county planners, it did identify two factors that necessitated refusal.

They are potential flood risks, and potential impact on the Lough Corrib Special Area of Conservation.

More like this:
no_space
UG researchers secure places on prestigious European doctoral network

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFour researchers from the University of Galway have s...

no_space
Former Western Health Board farm near Ballinasloe goes on sale for a million euro

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA 100 acre former Western Health Board farm near Ball...

no_space
Substantial funding for two pivotal research projects by ATU lecturers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo ATU lecturers have claimed national funding to ad...

no_space
Permission refused for high-speed internet equipment on Inis Oirr

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNational Broadband Ireland has been refused permissio...

no_space
Galway-based creative project on offshore wind farms chosen for Earth Rising 2025

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway-based project which explores environmental a...

no_space
Minister of State for Planning to visit affordable housing scheme in Claregalway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Minister of State for Planning and Local Governme...

no_space
Latest Locked Out of the Market report shows no HAP properties in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe latest Locked Out of the Market report shows ther...

no_space
Estimate of 10 million euro to upgrade underground infrastructure for Galway's street lighting

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt's estimated it could cost 10 million euro to upgra...

no_space
700,000 euro to protect 11 archaeological monuments in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJust under 700 thousand euro has been awarded to prot...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up