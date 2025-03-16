  • Services

Final preparations getting underway for city "Sea and Stone" parade

Final preparations getting underway for city "Sea and Stone" parade
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Final preparations are underway for tomorrow’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the city.

The theme for this year is ‘Sea and Stone’ – honouring Galway’s stunning coastal surroundings and rich maritime heritage

The parade will start at 11.30am at University Road, making its way over the Salmon Weir Bridge towards the city centre.

The city parade involves 50 community groups, over 3,000 participants and Grand Marshal Sharon Shannon.

Galway City Council’s Tourism Officer Ruairí Lehmann and Festival and Events Officer Louise Osbourne offer advice for the day:

