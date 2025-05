This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Final preparations are being made for the Clonfert Camino tomorrow afternoon

It goes from St. Francis Church in Meelick to Clonfert along The Hymany Way Walk

The pilgrimage is to mark the 10th Anniversary of Laudato Si which was a Pope Francis message on a connected world including the promotion of active mobility and walking

The Camino starts at 3.30pm and will finish at Our Ladies Church in Clonfert for Mass at 7.30pm