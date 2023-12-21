The National Transport Authority has published a final draft of a new expanded bus network for Galway City.

The new network is to be rolled out between 2025 and 2026 with wide-ranging changes, as part of the wider BusConnects project.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

There’ll be an increase of 50 percent services in the city, as well as Barna and Oranmore.

Routes will be extended, with more frequent services, and enhanced weekend timetables – and there’ll be more routes running cross-city.

A new 24-hour bus service, to be known as Route 9, would operate from Knocknacarra through the city centre, and out to Doughiska and Parkmore.

Some changes have been made in the final plan following months of public consultation.

One of them is the retention of a bus stop at McDonagh Avenue in Mervue – and Councillor Alan Cheevers says was the obvious choice.

The post Final plan revealed for new expanded bus network for Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.