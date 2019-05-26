Final Count Gort-Kinvara: Finnerty & Donohue elected

There was a final twist in the tale as counting concluded in the Gort-Kinvara LEA when Independent candidate Geraldine Donohue edged out Fianna Fáil’s Kevin Fahey on the eighth and last count.

Gerry Finnerty retained his seat, but the Kilchreest woman took the higher share of Fionn Kiely’s transfers to edge out Fahey at the finishing post.

Gort-Kinvara

Eighth Count

(Distribution of Kiely’s vote)

Gerry Finnerty (FF) (+93) 1,354

Geraldine Donohue (Ind) (+233) 1,338

Kevin Fahey (FF) (+113) 1,275

Finnerty and Donohue elected without reaching the quota.