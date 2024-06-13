Final count for Midlands North West expected tonight with nine candidates left
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Fianna Fail Senator Niall Blaney has been eliminated after the fifteenth count in the Midlands Northwest constituency.
Luke Ming Flanagan still leads the way and is now 10,000 votes off the quota – while Nina Carberry, Maria Walsh and Barry Cowen also look certain to be elected along with him.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Meanwhile Independent Irelands Ciaran Mullooly has moved even further ahead and is in pole position to win the final seat
He is now almost 17,000 votes clear of Aontú’s Peadar Tóibín and Sinn Féin’s Michelle Gildernew.
Gildernew will need significant transfers from her party colleague Chris McManus when he is eliminated later today.
Counting gets underway again at 9am this morning, with the final count is expected tonight.
The post Final count for Midlands North West expected tonight with nine candidates left appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway kayakers are channel hoppers
Two old friends with big roundy birthdays this year wanted to do something to mark their respecti...
Galway need season’s best to get over Tipperary hurdle
IT’S Saturday, April 20, and the Galway minor hurlers are trudging off the field at Nowlan Park ...
United fail to land a blow in defeat to Derry City
Derry City 2 Galway United 0 There was to be no repeat of the shock result from Galway United’s...
New Astra Electric sees Opel complete line-up of diesel, electric, and petrol engines
With the arrival of the new Opel Astra Electric, the brand now has the complete collection of pow...
Galway’s first Black Councillor – as Independent Ireland arrive as new force
The election of Galway’s first ever Black local representative and the emergence of a new force i...
Extra-time goals from Harty O’Brien secures All-Ireland glory against Cavan
Galway 4-15 Cavan 4-11 (after extra-time) By Deniese O’Flaherty in Kinnegad GALWAY captured t...
‘Foden’s Cottage’ offers a unique opportunity to acquire a wonderful family home or holiday residence
DNG Martin O'Connor Estate Agents are delighted to offer for sale by DNG Online Auction on the 25...
Galway In Days Gone By
1924 Reform and stability If reform alone – that is to say, such reform as is brought about by...
Nicola brings the house down in her hometown
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara If you happened to be in town last Friday, you...