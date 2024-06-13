  • Services

Services

Final count for Midlands North West expected tonight with nine candidates left

Published:

Final count for Midlands North West expected tonight with nine candidates left
Share story:

Fianna Fail Senator Niall Blaney has been eliminated after the fifteenth count in the Midlands Northwest constituency.

Luke Ming Flanagan still leads the way and is now 10,000 votes off the quota – while Nina Carberry, Maria Walsh and Barry Cowen also look certain to be elected along with him.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Meanwhile Independent Irelands Ciaran Mullooly has moved even further ahead and is in pole position to win the final seat

He is now almost 17,000 votes clear of Aontú’s Peadar Tóibín and Sinn Féin’s Michelle Gildernew.

Gildernew will need significant transfers from her party colleague Chris McManus when he is eliminated later today.

Counting gets underway again at 9am this morning, with the final count is expected tonight.

The post Final count for Midlands North West expected tonight with nine candidates left appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway kayakers are channel hoppers

Two old friends with big roundy birthdays this year wanted to do something to mark their respecti...

no_space
Galway need season’s best to get over Tipperary hurdle

 IT’S Saturday, April 20, and the Galway minor hurlers are trudging off the field at Nowlan Park ...

no_space
United fail to land a blow in defeat to Derry City

Derry City 2 Galway United 0 There was to be no repeat of the shock result from Galway United’s...

no_space
New Astra Electric sees Opel complete line-up of diesel, electric, and petrol engines

With the arrival of the new Opel Astra Electric, the brand now has the complete collection of pow...

no_space
Galway’s first Black Councillor – as Independent Ireland arrive as new force

The election of Galway’s first ever Black local representative and the emergence of a new force i...

no_space
Extra-time goals from Harty O’Brien secures All-Ireland glory against Cavan

Galway 4-15 Cavan 4-11 (after extra-time) By Deniese O’Flaherty in Kinnegad GALWAY captured t...

no_space
‘Foden’s Cottage’ offers a unique opportunity to acquire a wonderful family home or holiday residence

DNG Martin O'Connor Estate Agents are delighted to offer for sale by DNG Online Auction on the 25...

no_space
Galway In Days Gone By

1924 Reform and stability If reform alone – that is to say, such reform as is brought about by...

no_space
Nicola brings the house down in her hometown

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara If you happened to be in town last Friday, you...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up