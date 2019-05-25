Final Count Connemara North: Walsh elected

Connemara North
Total Electorate 13,633
Seats 4
Total Poll 7,415
Spoiled Votes 142
Valid Poll 7,273
Quota 1,455
Fifth Count
Distribution of Healy’s votes
Séamus Walsh (FF) 1,363 (+104) 1,467
Josie Conneely (Ind) 749 (+235) 984
Walsh ELECTED
That completes counting for Connemara North
Fourth Count
Distribution of Breathnach’s surplus
Séamus Walsh (FF) 1,312 (+51) 1,363
Josie Conneely (Ind) 696 (+53) 749
Tom Healy (SF) 663 (+42) 705
Healy ELIMINATED
Non transferrable 66
King’s surplus not being distributed
First Count
ChristóirBreathnach (Ind) 163
Josie Conneely (Ind) 625
Tom Healy (SF) 583
Gerry King (FF) 1,350
Eileen Mannion (FG) 1,400
Séamus Walsh (FF) 1,012
Tom Welby (Ind) 2,140
Count Two
Distribution of Tom Welby’s surplus 685
Second Count Connemara North
Distribution of Welby’s surplus
Eileen Mannion (FG) 1,400 (+190) 1,590
Gerry King (FF) 1,350 (+87) 1,437
Séamus Walsh (FF) 1,012 (+260) 1,281
Josie Conneely (Ind) 625 (+43) 668
Tom Healy (SF) 583 (+61) 644
CriostóirBreathnach (Ind) 163 (+35) 198
Eileen Mannion ELECTED
Non-transferrable votes 0
Surplus 135
Third Count Connemara North
Distribution of Mannion’s surplus
Gerry King (FF)1,437 (+27) 1,464
Séamus Walsh (FF) 1,281 (+31) 1,312
Josie Conneely (Ind) 668 (+28) 696
Tom Healy (SF) 644 (+19) 663
CriostóirBreathnach (Ind) 198 (+14)
Gerry King ELECTED
Non-transferrable votes 16
Surplus of 9