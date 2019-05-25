Final Count Connemara North: Walsh elected

Bernie Ni Fhlatharta
Former FF councillor Michael Regan, Seamus Joyce and Seamus Walsh who looks set to be returned in the Connemara North electoral area.

Connemara North

Total Electorate  13,633
Seats 4
Total Poll  7,415
Spoiled Votes 142
Valid Poll 7,273
Quota 1,455

Fifth Count
Distribution of Healy’s votes

Séamus Walsh (FF) 1,363 (+104) 1,467
Josie Conneely (Ind) 749 (+235) 984

Walsh ELECTED
That completes counting for Connemara North

Fourth Count

Distribution of Breathnach’s surplus
Séamus Walsh (FF) 1,312 (+51) 1,363
Josie Conneely (Ind) 696 (+53) 749
Tom Healy (SF) 663 (+42) 705

Healy ELIMINATED
Non transferrable 66
King’s surplus not being distributed

First Count

ChristóirBreathnach (Ind)    163
Josie Conneely (Ind)              625
Tom Healy (SF)                       583
Gerry King  (FF)                   1,350
Eileen Mannion (FG)          1,400
Séamus Walsh (FF)             1,012
Tom Welby (Ind)                 2,140

Count Two

Distribution of Tom Welby’s surplus 685
Second Count Connemara North
Distribution of Welby’s surplus

 

Eileen Mannion (FG) 1,400 (+190) 1,590
Gerry King (FF) 1,350 (+87) 1,437
Séamus Walsh (FF) 1,012 (+260) 1,281
Josie Conneely (Ind) 625 (+43) 668
Tom Healy (SF) 583 (+61) 644
CriostóirBreathnach (Ind) 163 (+35) 198

Eileen Mannion ELECTED
Non-transferrable votes 0
Surplus 135

 

Third Count Connemara North
Distribution of Mannion’s surplus

Gerry King (FF)1,437 (+27) 1,464
Séamus Walsh (FF) 1,281 (+31) 1,312
Josie Conneely (Ind) 668 (+28) 696
Tom Healy (SF) 644 (+19) 663
CriostóirBreathnach (Ind) 198 (+14)

Gerry King ELECTED
Non-transferrable votes 16
Surplus of 9

