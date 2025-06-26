Final approval for nursing home on Warwick site in Salthill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Bord Pleanála has given final approval for a nursing home on the site of the former Warwick Hotel in Salthill.

There was previously a range of objections to the project, but it’s one local resident who took the appeal to the higher planning authority.

There had been a number of objections to the plans – mostly on scale and height issues, rather than against the home in principle.

One argued the number of parking spaces compared to staff and visitor numbers would cause “traffic chaos”.

The vision from developer Bartra was originally called for a part 4-storey, part 5-storey building offering 157 bed spaces.

Following consultation with city planners, it reduced the scale and overall capacity to 131 bedrooms.

The project was then approved by city planners – and a local resident took a case with An Bord Pleanala.

It’s now ruled the nursing home can go ahead with relatively minor revisions.

