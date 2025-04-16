  • Services

Services

Final approval for new Lidl store in Portumna

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Final approval for new Lidl store in Portumna
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Final approval has been given by An Bord Pleanala for a new Lidl supermarket in Portumna.

Galway County Council originally refused the plans almost three years ago.

This supermarket would be built on a site between Dominic Street and Clonfert Avenue.

Refusing permission in 2022, county planners identified road safety issues, and felt the development would be out of character with the area.

There had also been varied concerns expressed in submissions from a local supermarket, and Galway Cycling Campaign.

An appeal was taken to An Bord Pleanala, with an inspector also recommending that the project be refused.

But, the inspector was ultimately over-ruled by the board – who had a different interpretation on land zoning and the suitability of the site.

They also did not agree that the project wouldn’t offer appropriate pedestrian and cyclist permeability.

Approval has now been given, with routine conditions attached.

More like this:
no_space
Education Minister Helen McEntee to address Salthill conference

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEducation Minister Helen McEntee will address an even...

no_space
Local TD says Government must face reality of failures within state care system

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGovernment has to face the reality of ongoing failing...

no_space
Galway gaming development industry strengthened by €500,000 funding

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFunding of €500,000 in support of the Irish game deve...

no_space
Green light for long-awaited play area at Kilcoona National School

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe green light has been given for a long-awaited pla...

no_space
Strong support for petition over planned Cong Relief Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's strong support for an online petition launche...

no_space
UG wins bid to host two major international events worth almost €5m to local economy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity of Galway has won its bids to secure two m...

no_space
Overnight water restrictions to be implemented on Inis Oirr

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOvernight water restrictions are to be implemented on...

no_space
Emergency services attend gorse fire at St. Brigids Campus Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA fire reported at St. Brigids Campus in Ballinasloe ...

no_space
INMO seeks halt to review at Portiuncula

Draft extracts of a report into an external review of care given to newborn babies at Portiuncula...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up