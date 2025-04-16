Final approval for new Lidl store in Portumna

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Final approval has been given by An Bord Pleanala for a new Lidl supermarket in Portumna.

Galway County Council originally refused the plans almost three years ago.

This supermarket would be built on a site between Dominic Street and Clonfert Avenue.

Refusing permission in 2022, county planners identified road safety issues, and felt the development would be out of character with the area.

There had also been varied concerns expressed in submissions from a local supermarket, and Galway Cycling Campaign.

An appeal was taken to An Bord Pleanala, with an inspector also recommending that the project be refused.

But, the inspector was ultimately over-ruled by the board – who had a different interpretation on land zoning and the suitability of the site.

They also did not agree that the project wouldn’t offer appropriate pedestrian and cyclist permeability.

Approval has now been given, with routine conditions attached.