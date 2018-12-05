Galway Bay fm newsroom – The development of 11 new homes at Killarainy Moycullen has been granted final planning approval.
Almada Limited had originally been granted planning permission by the county council for the residential development.
However, this decision was appealed by local residents to the higher planning authority, which has now upheld the decision of the council.
Final approval for new homes in Moycullen
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The development of 11 new homes at Killarainy Moycullen has been granted final planning approval.