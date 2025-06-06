  • Services

Final approval for Lidl supermarket in Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Final approval has been granted for a new Lidl supermarket in Loughrea.

County planners originally approved the plans earlier this year – prompting an appeal to An Bord Pleanala by local residents and retail representative organisation RGDATA.

The site of the proposed new Lidl supermarket is a greenfield site off the R350, between the town centre and the bypass.

The most common objection to the project was the potential for traffic problems in the local area and the wider town – followed closely by the supermarket likely drawing people away from the town centre.

That position was supported by retail representative association RGDATA.

In its submission, the group argued the supermarket plan isn’t compatiable with the Government’s “Town Centre First” policy and would undermine existing town services.

They, alongside several local residents, lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala – which has now ruled the project can go ahead.

