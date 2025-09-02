Final approval for hotel on site of Tonery's Bar Bohermore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Final approval has been given to plans to replace Tonery’s Bar in Bohermore with a hotel.

The project would see the bar demolished, and replaced with a multi-storey hotel offering 163 bedrooms.

The original plan led by Carra Shore Hotel (Galway) Limited was for 3 floors over ground floor, and 2 floors below.

That was later revised to remove the third floor, after city planners said the height and scale was excessive – and this version of the plan was approved.

There was a very high volume of submissions, many of them positive and in favour of the new hotel.

But others were less positive, with common issues including density and scale, potential traffic impact, and overshadowing.

An Taisce took an appeal to An Coimisiún Pleanála – which after 15 months of deliberation, has ruled the proposed hotel can go ahead.

The Commission further found that the original overall height, up to four storeys as read from street level, would not be excessive,

