Final approval for €45m office campus in Knocknacarra

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Final approval has been given by An Bord Pleanala for a major €45m office campus in Knocknacarra.

McDonogh Capital Investments – a subsidiary of city-based Thomas McDonogh & Sons Limited – is leading the development at Galway Business Park.

The development is known as “Westgate” and it’s aiming to address a lack of office space on the west side of Galway City.

Westgate would consist of three blocks that would accommodate up to 1,500 workers, on a site adjacent to Bothar Stiofain, close to the junction with Rahoon Road.

They’d range in height from four to eight storeys, with the smallest building to be located along Bothar Stiofain.

Despite considerable local objections, city planners approved the project last year – which prompted an appeal by a local residents group to An Bord Pleanala.

Among their main concerns are the scale and density of the project, its commercial viability, and impact on local biodiversity.

The higher planning authority has now given the go-ahead, subject to some relatively minor revisions.

