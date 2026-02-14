Film groups ‘must be kept in the picture’ when Pálás reopens

By Avril Horan

LOCAL film organisations such as the Galway Film Fleadh, the Galway Film Society and the Galway Film Fair must be guaranteed a place in the regular programme at the Pálás cinema when new operators take over, according to Fine Gael Councillor Eddie Hoare.

He is calling for firm assurances that the groups will be included in the running order and not left subject solely to commercial discretion under the new lease arrangements.

The matter was discussed at this month’s meeting of Galway City Council, where officials confirmed that the relevant film groups will be introduced to the incoming operator.

They also said the Council must ensure the cinema can operate on a financially sustainable basis over the long term.

Part of the draft Section 83 agreement states that the tenant must operate the premises as a publicly accessible, culturally aligned venue, including support for Irish and independent cinema and engagement with festivals, educational institutions and cultural bodies.

However, concern has centred on wording which makes these commitments subject to commercial viability and operational discretion.

Cllr Hoare insisted that local film groups must have a guaranteed place in the Pálás programme and should not be treated as optional under commercial criteria.

“I welcome that the Pálás will continue,” Cllr Hoare told the Galway City Tribune.

“It is a concern that that should trump local groups and there should be some concession given.

“While we appreciate that it has to be commercially viable, some element of local groups would need to form part of the running order in the Palas. That is important

“At the moment the Galway Film Society are operating in Nuns’ Island Theatre. While it is a lovely theatre, it has very much reduced capacity.

“They had had a really good arrangement with previous service provider of the Pálás.

“It is important that small film groups like that — with a proud history of over 60 years — that they are protected.

“That was their home over the last number of years.”

Cllr Hoare said he has raised the issue directly with Chief Executive Leonard Cleary and Director of Services Patricia Philbin and is seeking assurances that the concerns of local film organisations will be reflected in the final arrangements.

“Hopefully those concerns can be taken on board,” he said.

Councillors will receive a full presentation on the new operator’s proposal in March. The update followed questioning from Fianna Fáil Cllr Alan Cheevers about how the cinema will be managed.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.