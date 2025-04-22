  • Services

Services

File for DPP as man arrested in connection with cannabis seizure in Renmore

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

File for DPP as man arrested in connection with cannabis seizure in Renmore
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A file is being prepared for the Ditector of Public Prosecutions following the arrest of a man in his thirties in connection with a cannabis seizure in Renmore

Gardaí in Galway seized €142,000 worth of cannabis and cannabis-infused products during a search of a house over Easter

The Divisional Drugs Unit found approximately 2kg of cannabis, along with 5kg of a cannabis-type hemp and more than 200 pre-rolled joints.

A quantity of cannabis-infused jellies and chocolate, as well as vapes and oil, were also seized.

Smaller quantities of cocaine and MDMA were also recovered and all will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his 30s arrested and detained was subsequently released pending the preparation of a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions and the investigation is ongoing

More like this:
no_space
Funding for University of Galway STEM projects

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFunding has been awarded to four University of Galway...

no_space
UG research highlights 'lucky narrow' escape from severe flooding during Storm Éowyn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity of Galway research has highlighted that ma...

no_space
Education Minister greeted by Gaza protest at city teacher conference

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEducation Minister Helen McEntee was greeted by a pro...

no_space
ATU PhD researcher receives Dervilla Donnelly Postgraduate Award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn ATU PhD researcher has been awarded the Dervilla D...

no_space
INTO calls for urgent workload reform for teachers at Galway conference

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Irish National Teachers’ Organisation is calling ...

no_space
Grants awarded to local community groups to support water quality management

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGrants have been awarded to support five Galway commu...

no_space
Claregalway resurfacing plans stuck on the road to nowhere

Claregalway has been branded ‘the Bermuda Triangle for funding’ after around €2 million in roads ...

no_space
UHG launches AI Research Study to help improve GP correspondence

UHG’s Emergency Department has commenced a pioneering study aimed at enhancing the efficiency and...

no_space
Nature, nurture – and the quest for the Green Jacket

By Evan Cannon The human mind is a fascinating and fragile thing. For centuries, we've debated...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up