File for DPP as man arrested in connection with cannabis seizure in Renmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A file is being prepared for the Ditector of Public Prosecutions following the arrest of a man in his thirties in connection with a cannabis seizure in Renmore

Gardaí in Galway seized €142,000 worth of cannabis and cannabis-infused products during a search of a house over Easter

The Divisional Drugs Unit found approximately 2kg of cannabis, along with 5kg of a cannabis-type hemp and more than 200 pre-rolled joints.

A quantity of cannabis-infused jellies and chocolate, as well as vapes and oil, were also seized.

Smaller quantities of cocaine and MDMA were also recovered and all will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his 30s arrested and detained was subsequently released pending the preparation of a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions and the investigation is ongoing