This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions on an assault in Ballybane last night.

A man in his 40s was taken to UHG for treatment following the incident just before 8pm.

His injuries are described as non-life threatening – and another man in his 40’s was arrested in connection with the assault.

Garda√≠ say he’s since been released without charge, pending the preparation of a file for the DPP.