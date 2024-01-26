Figures show highest annual number of new homes in Galway in well over a decade
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The number of new homes built in Galway last year was the highest annual total since the CSO data series began in 2011.
Figures released by the CSO show that in total, 1,321 new homes were built in 2023 – 358 in Galway City and 963 in Galway County
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The upward trend in Galway is reflected nationally with the number of new homes delivered last year the highest since 2008, with 32,695 new homes completed
The post Figures show highest annual number of new homes in Galway in well over a decade appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Taoiseach describes new BIA Innovator Campus Athenry as impressive facility
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has described the new BIA Innovator Campus in Athenry as a really impressi...
Clifden back open for business as water supply restored
Clifden is back open for business, as water supply has been restored to homes and businesses. The...
County Council auditing graveyards to assess accessibility improvements
Galway County Council is auditing graveyards across the county to ensure they’re fully acce...
UHG issue apology to Kiltullagh couple whose baby died 3 days after birth
University Hospital Galway has issued an apology to a couple from Kiltullagh whose baby died thre...
Galway West TD grills Taoiseach in Dáil over shortage of school bus drivers
Galway West TD Noel Grealish has grilled the Taoiseach in the Dáil over the ongoing shortage of s...
1,500 Galway farmers exit trade in past decade
More than a thousand farmers in Galway have left the trade in the past decade. The Irish Farmers ...
Report finds Galway is one of the top counties people relocate to
A report has found that Galway is among the top counties people choose to relocate to However, it...
Long serving city councillor Mike Cubbard confirms he will seek re-election
Long serving city councillor and former Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard has confirmed that he will s...
Galway City Council staff ‘healthiest’ in Ireland
Maybe it’s the sea air, but staff at Galway City Council are the healthiest of any local authorit...