Fifteen finalists announced for Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Fifteen finalists have been announced for Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh.

The awards celebrates and recognises excellence in the use of the Irish language in business and community life across the city.

In the Retail Experience category sponsored by Galway Bay FM, Booley and Just Art It have been nominated.

Daróg Wine Bar, Galway Girl Cruises and Tribe Gin School are finalists in the Tourism category, sponsored by Fáilte Ireland.

And in the Customer Service category, sponsored by Computer Troubleshooters Galway Citylink, GHR Consulting, Plámás, Soundtrack & Podcast are finalists.

In the Digital category, sponsored by Platform 94: Grá Chocolates, Irish Socksciety, The little Siopa, Thrive with Marian have made it to the final.

Cumann Seoltóireacht Húicéirí na Gaillimhe and the Galway Film Fleadh are finalists in the Community and Culture category, sponsored by Acadamh na hOllscolaíochta Gaeilge, Ollscoil na Gaillimhe.

