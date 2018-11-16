Fierce debate in Dail over planned merging of city and county councils

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been fresh – and fierce – debate in the Dáil over the proposed merger of Galway City and County Council.

The planned amalgamation has been on the cards for several years but has attracted strong opposition from most of Galway’s public representatives.

A Government commissioned expert advisory group has produced a number of reports, all of which have recommended the union.

The Dáil has now been debating the second stage of the ‘Local Government Bill 2018′ – which is primarily focused on Co. Cork.

However, it contains a paragraph which proposes to provide a single CEO with responsibility for both councils to facilitate amalgamation.

It’s understood the Fianna Fail party will table an amendment to remove the provision from the bill – which will be supported by a number of Galway TDs.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv said it was a devious attempt to introduce radical change by stealth.

While Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish says funding issues with both local authorities should be a priorty, rather than touting possible mergers.

Galway West Deputy Catherine Connolly questioned the credentials of the ‘expert advisory group’ to be making such recommendations – claiming none had any experience at council level.

Meanwhile, Galway-Roscommon Deputy Eugene Murphy cited the negative impact of the abolition of Ballinasloe Town Council in his argument against a merger.

And Galway West Junior Minister Sean Kyne also raised issues of fair representation under a single authority – particularly in the Connemara region.