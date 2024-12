This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Fianna Fáil’s Mike Crowe is to be co-opted to Galway City Council on Friday

It’s after John Connolly won a Dáil seat for the Galway West constituency in the recent General Election.

Mike Crowe, who lost his seat in City East in June’s local elections is now switching to City West

He’ll be co-opted provided the full council agrees at a special meeting on Friday morning