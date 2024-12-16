  • Services

Fianna Fáil selects Seán Broderick for co-option to council seat left vacant by Albert Dolan

Fianna Fáil has selected Seán Broderick for co-option to the county council seat left vacant by Albert Dolan’s election to the Dáil

The selection convention for the Oranmore/Athenry area seat took place last night in the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry

Rachel Hoade Scully, who’s the daughter of Tuam area Councillor Mary Hoade withdrew her nomination just before the convention leaving two candidates in the race

Seán Broderick secured 31 votes while Shelly Herterich Quinn, who lost her seat in the area in June, was 4 votes behind at 27

Sean Broderick recently retired from Galway Rural Development after two decades leading the Rural Social Scheme and the Tús Schemes across East Galway.

Mr Broderick’s name will go before this morning’s meeting of Galway County Council for co-option along with Fine Gael’s Siobhan McHugh to take the seat vacated by Pete Roche and Sinn Féin’s Martin McNamara to take the seat vacated by Louis O’Hara

