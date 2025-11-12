Fianna Fáil doubled election spend on Gráinne Seoige over John Connolly

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Fianna Fáil spent twice as much money trying to get Gráinne Seoige elected as it did on John Connolly, who won a seat in Galway West.

That’s according to figures filed with the Standards in Public Office Commission, which reveal how much money was spent by candidates, and how.

They break down how much personal money candidates invested, as well as how much financial support was provided by parties for their campaigns.

According to the Irish Independent, Fianna Fail spent almost €15 thousand of its own money on Gráinne Seoige’s election campaign last year.

That’s almost double the €8,400 it spent on John Connolly, who took the second seat in the five-seater Galway West constituency.

There was also more than €9 thousand spent on posters for the Seoige campaign, compared to less than €2,900 for Deputy Connolly.

Despite the extra spend and celebrity power, Gráinne Seoige’s campaign ultimately didn’t translate into votes.

From the starting whistle, it was clear she was never in contention for a seat and she was eliminated from the race well before the first seat was filled.

This spend – and the reliance on a famous name – will for some be comparable to the Jim Gavin presidential debacle, which continues to haunt the Fianna Fail party.