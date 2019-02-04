Fianna Fail to hold Tuam convention

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Fianna Fail is to hold its selection convention for the Tuam electoral area this evening.

The national constituencies committee has directed that two candidates are selected.

Four candidates will go forward for nomination.

These include former Galway East TD Colm Keaveney, sitting councillors Mary Hoade and Donagh Killilea, and new candidates Milltown-native but now Dunmore-based businessman Joe Sheridan.

The convention takes place at the Corralea Court Hotel in Tuam at 8 this evening.