Fianna Fail to hold Loughrea selection convention tonight

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fail is to hold its selection convention for the Loughrea electoral area tonight.
The selection will take place at the Loughrea Hotel at 8.30pm.
The 5 candidates put forward for nomination are Shane Curley, a teacher from Loughrea, retired Garda Sergeant Pat Flanagan originally from Kilnadeema, farmer Peter Gohery from Eyrecourt, former county councillor Michael Regan from Ballinakill and sitting Councillor Ivan Canning from Portumna.
