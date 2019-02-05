Fianna Fail selects two sitting councillors to contest Tuam area local election

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fáil has selected sitting Councillors Mary Hoade and Donagh Killilea to contest the upcoming local election in the Tuam Municipal District.

Over 100 delegates attended a selection convention at the Corralea Court Hotel in Tuam last night. *

Former TD Colm Keaveney had initially indicated that he would put his name forward for selection, however he withdrew before the convention last night.

Three names went forward – Councillors Hoade and Killilea and Milltown-native businessman Joe Sheridan.

After a vote, Councillors Hoade and Killilea were selected to contest the election.