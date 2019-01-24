Fianna Fail rocked as Connemara stalwart calls it a day

Fianna Fail’s preparations for next May’s local elections have been rocked by the announcement that long-serving councillor Sean O Tuairisg is quitting politics.

Cllr O Tuairisg, who was first elected to Galway County Council for the Connemara area in 2004 and has retained his seat ever since, said that it was a very difficult decision to make – but did so in consultation with his family and supporters.

The Inverin-based councillor, who is also the current Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, told The Connacht Tribune that ‘the time has come’ for him to bow out of politics but he admitted that it was not a decision that came easy.

He was first elected to Galway County Council at his first attempt in 2004 and has also served two terms as a member of Udaras Na Gaeltachta.

“I suppose, to win five elections is very satisfying,” he remarked.

The retired school teacher, who is originally from Cornamona, said that he had enjoyed his time in politics and was proud to have served alongside some very hard-working councillors in the Connemara area.

“I loved the interaction with the public but the planning restrictions when it came to Connemara were very frustrating because of the Special Areas of Conservation and the fact that the region has a high visual rating,” he said.

See full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune.