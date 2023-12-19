Fianna Fáil leader makes it clear he doesn’t agree with comments on refugee intake made by his Cllrs Noel Thomas and Seamus Walsh
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Tánaiste says he doesn’t agree with comments made by a Connemara councillor from his party that “the inn is full”.
Fianna Fáil’s Noel Thomas made the remark following a fire at a hotel in Rosscahill due to house asylum seekers this week
He urged the government to re-examine its immigration policy and stop accommodating asylum seekers in remote areas.
Fianna Fáil’s Rules and Procedures committee is to examine comments made by both Cllr Thomas and Cllr Seamus Walsh
However in advance of the committee’s findings, party leader and Tánaiste Micheál Martin made a firm statement on why we must strongly oppose criminal activity:
