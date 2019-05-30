FF aims for power on both Councils

A buoyant Fianna Fail will attempt to forge an alliance to control both Galway City and County Council for the next five years, after emerging as the largest party on both authorities after the local elections.

The party took 15 seats out of 39 on Galway County Council and followed that up with five of the 18 seats on the City Council – in both cases, a distance from a majority but equally in a position of strength.

In both cases, the key to power is once again be held by the Independents – despite a drop in number from eleven to ten seats in the county; they came back with the same number of seats (six) as they went out with in the city.

Fine Gael also dropped one seat – down to eleven – on Galway County Council, and the Greens made history with their first ever Galway County Councillor, Alastair McKinstry, as well as returned two in the city.

