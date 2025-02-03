Feuding farmer is deemed not suitable for community service

The Kinvara farmer who was found guilty of assault causing harm to his former friend during a farmyard fracas has been deemed unsuitable for community service.

Brendan Forde (51), with an address at Caherawoneen, Kinvara, was found guilty of the assault causing harm to Brian Gill at a special sitting of Gort District Court in February 2024, when it was heard he struck Gill with an iron bar during a row over tractor keys.

At the same hearing, Gill, of Cahermore, Kinvara was found guilty of the less serious charge of assault, for punching Forde at the Gills’ farmyard in Cahermore on July 1, 2021.

Last July, Judge Marian O’Leary handed Forde a four-month term of imprisonment but ordered that he be assessed for community service.

If he was deemed suitable, she said he could carry out 240 hours of community service in lieu of a custodial sentence, or he would serve two months in prison with the final two months suspended.

At the January sitting of Gort District Court, it was heard that Forde was found to be unsuitable for community service.

His solicitor, Olivia Lynch, said her client had been willing to do community service. She sought an adjournment as Forde’s barrister could not attend court.

Judge Alec Gabbett said he would deal with the matter on February 27 and said he was minded to give Forde a four-month suspended sentence, “mindful of the background of this case”.

Gill was previously fined €400 for assaulting Forde and both men were ordered to enter into peace bond for a period of two years, during which time they are to have no contact, either direct or indirect, with each other.

The dispute between the pair occurred after Brian Gill alleged that he saw Brendan Forde’s then 13-year-old son driving a tractor on the road and had taken the keys from the tractor.

When Brendan Forde’s father, Michael Forde, went to Gill’s home to retrieve the keys, a row broke out and it was afterwards that the offences took place.

During the hearing last February, Gill recalled that “Brendan Forde had no socks on and he got out [of the car] and sat down on his backside putting on his socks and he said, ‘when I have my stockings on, I’ll get you’.”

Brendan Forde picked up an iron bar, 50mm in width and approximately 900cm in length, and struck Gill on the head, in an act which he claimed was in self-defence.

Gill admitted to punching Forde in the eye, which he also claimed was in self-defence.

Judge O’Leary returned a guilty verdict on all charges against both defendants.

“As with most of these situations, there is always a historical background. From the evidence, it is quite clear they were once friends and neighbours, and now arch enemies,” she said at the time.

Pictured: Orginal hearing…Judge Marian O’Leary.