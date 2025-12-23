Festive footfall on the up despite cost-of-living crisis

A bumper Christmas offering with markets and children’s experiences has reaped rewards for Galway businesses this December – but the rising cost of living has tempered consumers’ spending in some areas.

A series of online videos promoting Galway as a ‘Christmas destination’ has driven significant footfall into Galway and the surrounding towns, said CEO of Galway Chamber, Karen Ronan.

Galway Chamber, Fáilte Ireland and Galway City Council teamed up to create a video promoting the city “through the eyes of a child” – in addition to a range of promotional material targeting the online market.

“Anecdotal evidence suggests that footfall is up and that all the campaigns have driven huge footfall into Galway. It will be post-Christmas when we see if that has translated into spending but the signs are good,” she said.

