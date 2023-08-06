  • Services

Festivals in Ballinasloe and Athenry to benefit from government funding for small-scale cultural events

Festivals in Ballinasloe and Athenry are to benefit from a government fund for small-scale cultural events

The scheme is designed to assist local events which may not be eligible under funding criteria for larger events

Athenry Arts and Heritage Centre CLG is to get five thousand euro for the M-A-D Festival for the Ukrainian community

Féile Cheoil Larry Reynolds in Ballinasloe will also get 5 thousand euro for its tenth anniversary celebration this year

Announcing the nationwide funding, Arts Minister Catherine Martin says culture and arts add hugely to our lives

