Female entrepreneurs encouraged to apply for business development programme

Female entrepreneurs from Galway are being encouraged to submit their applications for the latest cycle of ACORNS, a highly successful development programme to support women living in rural Ireland who are in the early stages of starting their own business.

ACORNS has been providing support to early-stage female entrepreneurs in rural Ireland for more than a decade and has recently launched the eleventh cycle of the business development programme.

Galway entrepreneur Orlaith Kilgannon of Pelvic Health West in Oranmore recently completed the last cycle of the programme.

She joins Kate O’Callaghan-Momberg of Connemara-based Ireland Exclusive as previous Galway participants calling on businesswomen to join the programme.

And Galway businesswoman Triona MacGiolla Rí of Aró Digital Strategies in Furbo is one of the programme’s Lead Entrepreneurs.

Based in Oranmore, Orlaith Kilgannon founded Pelvic Health West, which provides specialist physiotherapy and Pilates for women to prevent and manage symptoms of pelvic floor dysfunction.

“My experience in ACORNS working with a diverse range of entrepreneurs has allowed me to structure both short and long term realistic and achievable goals to continue to scale my business,” she said.

“During my time in ACORNS, I launched an online booking system which in turn increased bookings and launched four online Pilates programmes increasing access to women and creating financial security.

“Long term, my peers from around our round table discussions have inspired me to keep dreaming and believing to work towards my vision for Pelvic Health West and women’s health in the future.”

Kate O’Callaghan-Mom-berg’s mission is to create a platform on which to showcase Irish Artisanal Crafts and the skilful people who produce them. She is doing this through the luxury gifting experience of Ireland Exclusive www.irelandexclusive .com where Irish Crafts are complemented by fine South African Wines.

“Through this initiative, my business has grown, and I’ve become part of a strong, inspiring network of like-minded female entrepreneurs—a thriving community of peers and friends who are passionate about empowering women in rural Ireland to succeed in business,” she said

ACORNS is based on the belief that early-stage entrepreneurs learn best from their peers. Participants interact with each other in the monthly round table sessions, which are facilitated by a Lead Entrepreneur, who has first-hand experience of starting and successfully growing a business in rural Ireland.

Only early-stage female entrepreneurs living in rural Ireland, and who have had no sales before the end of June 2022, are eligible to apply. As ACORNS receives many more applications than there are places available, selection is on a competitive basis.

ACORNS 11 will run from October 2025 to April 2026 and will include six monthly round table sessions, a workshop on understanding financials, a briefing by various development agencies and an end-of-cycle celebration.

There is no charge for those selected to participate in ACORNS 11, thanks to the continuing support of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the voluntary contribution of time by the Lead Entrepreneurs.

ACORNS Lead Entrepreneur is Triona MacGiolla Rí, Founder of Aró Digital Strategy based in Furbo in the Connemara Gaeltacht.

“ACORNS is giving real momentum to rural Ireland’s entrepreneurial talent,” she said.

“The programme doesn’t just nurture ideas it builds confidence, community, and businesses that last. As a Lead Entrepreneur, I see women arrive with promising early-stage businesses and leave with sharper focus, real momentum, and renewed confidence in their vision.

“The ACORNS community is grounded in integrity, support, and connection—values that are often central to how women lead and grow their businesses. It’s a model of entrepreneurship that delivers both impact and long-term value.

“I feel genuinely privileged to walk alongside so many remarkable women as they build businesses with purpose, resilience, and heart.”

The deadline for applications for ACORNS 11 is midnight, September 22. There are up to 50 places available for ACORNS 11. Those wishing to receive an application form should register on www.acorns.ie.

Pictured: Galway advocate…Orlaith Kilgannon of Pelvic Health West with Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Noel Grealish, at the ACORNS launch.