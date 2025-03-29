Féile sponsors mark ten years with celebration of unsung heroes

John West, sponsors of the GAA’s under-15 annual Féile Peile na nÓg (football) and Féile na nGael (camogie and hurling) competitions, marked a decade of sponsorhip by bringing together parents with current and future stars at the launch in Croke Park of John West Féile 2025.

Among them were Galway camogie star Aoife Donohue, Galway, with her mother Carmel Donohue – as the sponsors announced that they want to honour the ‘unsung heroes’ of Féile as part of its celebration of the ten-year anniversary of the partnership.

Aoife Donohue was joined by other Féile veterans and John West Féile 2025 Ambassadors, Cork hurler Patrick Horgan, Tyrone footballer Niall Morgan, and Dublin LGFA’s Carla Rowe were joined by their parents as well as parents and players across all four codes from Whitehall Colmcille GAA Club.

“In this special year for John West we want to honour the parents and coaches who ensure thousands of young players are brought together annually in celebration of the GAA’s community ethos through underage competition,” said John West Ireland Head of Marketing, Anne-Claire Monde.

In the ten years of John West’s sponsorship of Féile, the competition has grown to become one of the biggest underage sporting events in Europe. This year’s John West Féile na nGael national division one finals will take place at Halo Tiles Wexford GAA Centre of Excellence in Ferns on Saturday, June 21.

The 2025 John West Féile Peile na nÓg national division one finals will take place at the Derry GAA Centre of Excellence at Owenbeg a week later on Saturday, June 28.

In 2024, over 400 teams, comprising 9,000 players competed in the final stages alone. Féile na nGael has been in existence since 1971, while Féile Peile na nÓg will mark 43 years this year.

Regional finals in all four codes for Division 2 and 3 sides will also take place on the second last Saturday in June (Féile na nGael) and the last Saturday of that month (Féile Peile na nÓg), at venues nationwide.

Féile na nGael county competitions will be played over the month of April, with Féile Peile na nÓg county competitions taking place over the month of May.

GAA President Jarlath Burns described John West Féile as an integral and very important part of the GAA calendar.

“It has nurtured a wonderful enthusiasm for our games and has been the making of many friendships and memories,” he said.

“Generations have experienced the joy of being a part of Féile na nGael and Féile Peile na nÓg. I look forward to seeing that tradition continue this year.

“Our thanks to John West for their support in the promotion of this competition and to the national organising committee for their work on John West Féile 2025.”

Camogie Association President Brian Molloy said the concept of John West Féile na nGael has thrived through the invaluable contribution of parents and coaches.

“I hope John West Féile 2025 will be a positive experience both on and off the field for everyone involved and I would like to pay tribute to the volunteers who make such a valuable contribution to make it so special,” he said.

Pictured: Feìle veteran and John West Feìile 2025 Ambassador, inter-county camogie star Aoife Donohue, Galway, with her mother Carmel Donohue at the launch in Croke Park of John West Feìile 2025.