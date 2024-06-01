Feeling of futility over Active Travel schemes in rural Galway villages
There is a feeling of futility in relation to securing adequate funding for Active Travel projects for villages across Galway.
That was the consensus at this week’s meeting of Tuam area councillors, with representatives raising concerns about the lack of funding being given to projects.
Fine Gael Councillor Pete Roache put forward a motion to gain clarity on what happens once applications get sent in, as he says it seems funding is frozen.
Councillor Roache says groups and engineers are putting a lot of time into reports to no avail:
