Fee increase will price students out of college

The Government’s decision to hike college fees by €1,000 will price young people out of further education – that’s according to the President of the University of Galway Students’ Union.

Maisie Hall urged Minister for Higher Education James Lawless to re-consider the move – particularly given that long overdue reforms to the SUSI grant system not yet being enacted.

“Students are already struggling to make ends meet with the ongoing cost of living crisis and ever-increasing rent costs. Should this shameful decision come to fruition it will further add to existing financial pressures on students and their families,” she said.

Ms Hall said that 49% of University of Galway students have said they struggle to pay rent; half of students already work part-time to afford college, and 56% reported that working has had a negative impact on their education.

“An increase in fees will simply make this bad situation worse. We urge the Government to decide not to increase fees and instead take the appropriate measures to decrease and eventually abolish fees,” she added.

Her call was backed by Galway East TD Louis O’Hara, who described the hike in fees as ‘a slap in the face for students and families who are already struggling to keep their heads above water with the spiralling cost of living’.

“This latest assault on students comes only weeks after the government’s decision to erode protections for student renters – a decision that will drive student rents up even further,” he said.

“With the soaring costs of groceries, petrol and diesel, gas and electricity bills, the harsh reality is that many families and students here in Galway simply will not be able to afford these additional costs.

“Parents and students are telling me that they will no longer be in a position to attend college for the upcoming academic year. This is wrong and nobody should be put in this position.

“It does not have to be this way. As a first step towards abolishing student fees, Sinn Féin are demanding a cost-of-living package in September that will reduce student fees by €1500.

“Our young people deserve a society that enables them to thrive, realise their full potential and build a future for themselves here,” he added.

Minister Lawless had defended the move, saying that the hike was in reality a restoration of previous fee levels – that last year’s €1,000 reduction in undergraduate fees was part of a cost-of-living package which included other supports such as energy.

Fees will have to be reset, as will energy, Mr Lawless said, and this means fees will revert to the same level they have been at for the last several years.

He also said that he intended to wind down the student contribution fee over the lifetime of the Government.

Minister Lawless further pointed to a number of measures that begin this September to help students with grants and an increased threshold for qualification.

“We have increased thresholds, and for the first time ever, a household income up to €115,000 would receive at least some form of support,” he said.

“That’s higher than it’s ever been, and we also have a number of different ranges of support so you can get,” he added.

Pictured: Maisie Hall UG SU President.