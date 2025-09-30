Feature – 27 awards given to Local Heroes for Positive Ageing Week in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Awards have been given to 27 Local Heroes in Galway today for Positive Ageing Week.

An event at the Town Hall Theatre has celebrated people from right across the city and county as part of the exhibition

The exhibition and booklet will travel around Galway, with more information available online at copegalway.ie.

Our reporters Sarah Slevin and Saoirse Duhan attended the event today, to hear how these local heroes are striving to stay ‘young at heart’

Louise McLaughlin, Head of COPE Galway’s Senior Support Service, says each of the nominees are an inspiration

The Local Heroes Exhibition is an initiative of the Galway Age Friendly Programme.

It’s made possible through the support of Galway City and County Councils, COPE Galway, Galway Rural Development, Galway City Partnership, Forum Connemara, Carers Department, HSE West and North West, Galway City Library, Comhar na nOileán.