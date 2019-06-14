Feasibility study on €11m regional aqua sports centre

Galway City Tribune – Galway City Council is seeking tenders to undertake a feasibility study for the future development of sports facilities including a regional aqua centre at Cappagh Park.

Earlier this year, city councillors voted to give the €11 million regional aqua centre a number two priority – behind the €30m Sportsground redevelopment project – in their application for funding from central Government.

Galway has been identified as one of a number of key regional centres that will qualify for grant aid under the €100 million Large Scale Sports Infrastructural Fund (LSSIF).

According to Galway West Fine Gael TD, Hildegarde Naughton, the proposed two-storey extension to the existing sports facilities at Cappagh Park would involve the development of a 34-metre swimming pool and state-of-the-art gym.

Local councillor, Donal Lyons, told the Galway City Tribune that the proposed new sports centre development would be ‘a wonderful addition’ to the existing facilities at Cappagh Park.

