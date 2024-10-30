Feasibility study finds light rail system for Galway could be viable

A feasibility study on the potential for a light rail system in Galway City has found it could be viable.

The report, from the National Transport Authority, lays out an indicative map from Roscam to Knocknacarra.

But it’s still very early days – and any actual light rail system could still be 20 years away, if it ever goes ahead.

The projected cost in today’s money is €1.34bn, and the survey predicts it could carry 26 thousand passengers every day.

Councillor John Connolly says today’s report shows that credit is due to the campaigners who have championed light rail for Galway over the past 20 years.